Retired Sun Prairie Police K-9 Chako dies

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Retired Sun Prairie Police K-9 Chako died early this week, according to a post from the Sun Prairie Police Department's Facebook page.

The post said Chako was 13 and served with former Officer Mike Gough from 2009 until his retirement in 2015.

"I often wonder how much different the world would be, if we had the capacity to love one another the way that dog loved me," Gough said. "That kind of loyalty is something few will ever know in this world."

