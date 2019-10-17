Resurfacing project complete, part of County Road M reopens
MADISON, Wis. - A resurfacing project has wrapped up on County Road M in Dane County.
County Road M between Verona and Oregon is open again, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The road serves as a major thoroughfare connecting Madison's west side to Verona.
County Highway M will remain a signed alternate route for U.S. Highway 18/151, or Verona Road.
