Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin resumed abortion services Monday after a Dane County judge said they believe Wisconsin's 1849 abortion law bans feticide, not abortion.

MADISON, Wis. -- Monday's resumption of abortion services in Wisconsin led both pro-choice and pro-life demonstrators to voice their opinions outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Madison.

Roughly 100 people -- a majority opposed to abortion services -- gathered outside the clinic on Orin Road near the Dane County Regional Airport on the same day Planned Parenthood once again began performing abortions in the state. The move comes more than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade precedent guaranteeing abortion rights.