Roughly 100 people -- a majority opposed to abortion services -- gathered outside the clinic on Orin Road near the Dane County Regional Airport on the same day Planned Parenthood once again began performing abortions in the state. The move comes more than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade precedent guaranteeing abortion rights.
Since then, Wisconsin and other states have found themselves in the middle of legal battles over what services can be offered and at what point of a pregnancy. It was a Dane County judge's ruling in July interpreting Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban as applying to feticide rather than abortion that paved the way for Planned Parenthood to once again provide abortions in the state.
Dan Miller, the state director of Pro-Life Wisconsin, called on state officials to enforce the 1849 law currently on the books.
"Our purpose is to defend the the statute and to see to it that our publicly elected officials do their job," he said. "They took an oath to uphold the Constitution, so this is the law of the land. Defend the law."
Pro-choice demonstrator Kim Gaspar-Rabuck, meanwhile, told News 3 Now an abortion she had shaped her life for the better.
"It shaped my future and made it so I could go to college, become a public school teacher, and made it so I could become a parent at 40 when I wanted to become a parent," she said. "I believe every person deserves that same right."
Miller also has a personal connection to the issue, saying an abortion could've dramatically altered his family tree.
"Abortion almost touched our family's life in 1934," he explained. "This ban saved my father's life from abortion. My grandmother got pregnant and didn't go through with it. I'm a living witness that there's hope and healing."
Early last month, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a motion for final judgment in the lawsuit moving through Dane County court, a move that would formalize her ruling on the case without further oral argument.
The legal battle over abortion services in Wisconsin is expected to be appealed to the state's Supreme Court.
