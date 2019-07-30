Restaurants create special CrossFit Games menus for athletes nutritional needs

MADISON, Wis. - The 2019 Reebok CrossFit Games bring in some of the fittest athletes from around the world. Restaurants bring in millions of dollars during the event, and many wanted to offer special options that would cater to the nutritional needs of CrossFit athletes.

Throughout the week, various restaurants around Madison are offering limited time menus for everyone. The menus are tailored to satisfy the diet of hungry athletes, like Drew Kelly, a CrossFit athlete from Ohio who said he has been doing CrossFit for two years. Kelly said when he eats out, he likes to "get something that's like approximately one carb to one protein."

Kelly's fellow CrossFit friend, Trey Vaughn, said he likes to eat "two to four ounces of flank steak, and then a sweet potato, about 153 grams."

Whether you are a vegan, vegetarian, gluten-intolerant, paleo or carnivore, there are menu options for everyone in Madison.

Erik Maurer, the manager at Cafe Hollander in Hilldale, said: "We've got a special menu here for the CrossFit Games that we created, so we can get all the nutrients they need. We have the Amsterdammer skillet broccoli and kale Caesar salad, Wisconsin bison burger, red devil rubbed roasted chicken thighs and a seasonal fruit and yogurt."

The manager at Everly, Ben Brady, said: "For our CrossFit menu, we know that a lot of people have their health as their top priority. So we wanted to have some healthier options."

The owner of Yola's, Lance Ratez, said the menu at his cafe was put together with a special theme in mind.

"We based the menu off of some really cool CrossFit moves. We have a power snatch strawberry protein smoothie, a farmer's carry crossfrittata, box jump BLT, power clean banana protein waffle. We are known for our waffles here, so we're really happy to be able to provide a supercharge CrossFit waffle for all of you."

More CrossFit menus for various restaurants can be found at https://www.visitmadison.com/crossfit/dining/.

