Restaurants back in business after power outage from MGE fire

MADISON, Wis. - Downtown restaurants are back in business after having to close their doors during a power outage Friday.

Sujeo, located on Livingston Street, was closed all day Friday because its credit card system remained down.

"You can't pick a day when these things happen, but having it be a Friday (is) always a bummer," Jeff Spear, Sujeo general manager, said.

Spear said employees were able to save their product by placing ice on perishable items.

"We didn't lose any food," Spear said. "The amount of time that everything was down for was within limits."

Sujeo reopened today and expects to return to business as normal.

"Once it came back on, it was here to stay. We are just going to operate under the assumption that we are just going to be good from here on out, and hopefully that's the case," Spear said.

Tangent, located across from the MGE substation that caught fire, was able to reopen for dinner Friday.

Tangent is a restaurant located right across from where one of the MGE fires was yesterday. The general manager says they were affected by the power outage yesterday, but they were able to save all of their product. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/QxajGsy8m2 — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) July 20, 2019

"We didn't suffer any food loss or anything like that," General Manager Giles Hietpas said.

Hietpas said employees loaded perishable items in a trailer cooler to keep from going bad.

All power has been restored, according to MGE.

