Restaurant damaged by gunfire after multiple rounds fired on Madison's north side
MADISON, Wis. - Madison Police are investigating after responding to a report of shots fired in and around the area of the Perkins restaurant on the city's north side, on the 4800 block of Hayes Road and East Washington Avenue.
Around 2 a.m., officers arrived at the scene, saw multiple cars leaving, and found two windows in the restaurant damaged by gunfire.
They said it looked like additional rounds could have been fired from the area around the Comfort Inn & Suites across the street.
No one was injured. Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call 608-255-2345.
