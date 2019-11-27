Resolution approved for plan to test, monitor PFAS levels

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District Commission approved a resolution Wednesday that allows the district to move forward with a plan and timeline for testing and monitoring PFAS in wastewater and biosolids.

According to a news release, the MMSD's Commission including a comprehensive sampling and analysis plan and is working with a consulting form to gather data about PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

The release said PFAS are present throughout the environment, in homes and in diets.

The District said its consultant is currently working on the sampling and analysis plan, with testing set to begin in the first quarter of 2020.

Wisconsin has indicated it will have final approved methods for testing PFAS compounds in wastewater and biosolids in the coming weeks, according to the release.

