Residents still waiting to get into flood-damaged senior living facility

MADISON, Wis. - Second- and third-floor residents of an apartment complex on Madison’s west side that was damaged in the August flooding are still waiting to get back into their apartments.

Floodwaters caused more than $1.5 million in damage to the Prairie Park Senior Apartments, and more than 100 people age 55 or older had to evacuate on Aug. 23.

Last week, some of the residents, the ones that live on the first floor, were able to move back in.

George Hank, director of the Madison Building Inspection Department, told News 3 that people who live on the second and third floors would have to wait to move back in until either the elevator works or the building has another way for people with disabilities to access higher floors, such as a stair lift.

Work on the elevator was scheduled to be finished Tuesday, but an update on the company’s website said the elevator contractor has encountered an “unforeseen setback.”

Officials said the contractor determined the motor was not functioning once they got the electricity connected.

“We are searching for a replacement motor that can be immediately available and installed as quickly as possible,” officials with the apartment building posted. “We are hopeful to have a specific timeline this evening or first thing in the morning once the availability and logistics have been worked out.”

Officials said they will do everything they can, including driving or flying to get parts, to get the elevator working as soon as possible.

“We understand your frustrations. Please accept our sincere apologies, we are working as quickly as possible to get you back into your homes,” officials said.