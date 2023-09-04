People living near the area where a University of Wisconsin student was attacked over the weekend say they're concerned for their safety -- and about the lack of information they received about the incident.

A student was hospitalized due to the attack in the early hours of Sunday morning, and Madison police were unable to provide an update Monday on the student's condition. Police had no updates either on the attack suspects. 