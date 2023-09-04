People living near the area where a University of Wisconsin student was attacked over the weekend say they're concerned for their safety -- and about the lack of information they received about the incident.
A student was hospitalized due to the attack in the early hours of Sunday morning, and Madison police were unable to provide an update Monday on the student's condition. Police had no updates either on the attack suspects.
"I walked out here with my dog like I do most mornings, and that whole corner was kind of taped off," said Jake Barnes, who lives near the intersection of Wilson and Bedford streets, where the attack happened.
"I left to go drive home on Sunday morning, and when I left this whole block was blocked off by police cars, I couldn't even get into the 500 block [of Wilson Street] and it was taped off," said Danielle Bullock, a UW-Madison student and another nearby resident, who was visiting her parents this weekend. "I had no idea that anything had happened, so after I drove home, I got like a message, or saw the news that something had happened."
The incident was far enough removed from the UW-Madison campus that it did not trigger the usual campus alert system. Nor was the area included in the area covered by a new BadgerSAFE app that provides public safety alerts for some off-campus areas.
"It was really unfortunate what happened to that girl but yeah, that was scary," said Kira Israni, "We definitely would walk by ourselves sometimes. But now it's kind of like: not doing that ever again."
"I walk home at night. I prefer to walk, that's my method of transportation," said Bullock. "There aren't any bus lines close to here, so I will have to figure out a different method of transportation."
