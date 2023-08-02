When police officers on Madison's north side put on their body-worn cameras for the first time as part of a pilot program, area residents said they will feel more comfortable at their homes and businesses.

MADISON, Wis. -- When police officers on Madison's north side put on their body-worn cameras for the first time as part of a pilot program, area residents News 3 Now spoke with Wednesday said they will feel more comfortable at their homes and businesses.

Late Tuesday night, the city's Common Council approved a plan to move forward with a limited pilot program for the technology. The rollout is set for later this summer, but the Madison Police Department has not yet released more specific details.