When police officers on Madison's north side put on their body-worn cameras for the first time as part of a pilot program, area residents said they will feel more comfortable at their homes and businesses.
MADISON, Wis. -- When police officers on Madison's north side put on their body-worn cameras for the first time as part of a pilot program, area residents News 3 Now spoke with Wednesday said they will feel more comfortable at their homes and businesses.
Late Tuesday night, the city's Common Council approved a plan to move forward with a limited pilot program for the technology. The rollout is set for later this summer, but the Madison Police Department has not yet released more specific details.
Mahamadou Tunkara, the owner of Kingdom Restaurant on Northport Drive near Warner Park, told News 3 Now on Wednesday he believes the move is a step in the right direction for the area.
"We need to have trust between the public and the police officers. If the trust is not there, the security will not be there," he said.
Due to recent crime on the north side, Tunkara's business has both bulletproof windows and eight security cameras.
He believes the body cameras benefit both residents and officers.
"It's all about everyone doing their part. The law is there to protect everybody. It's there to protect the police and population," he said.
Colleen Dunahee, a mother who spends a lot of time with her children on the north side, was taken aback when told the city did not already have body cameras for officers.
"I am kind of surprised because I know that Sauk County [deputies] have them and have for years now, so I am shocked to learn that Madison does not already do that," she said.
A News 3 Now analysis found Madison is the only one of Wisconsin's 10 largest cities to not use body-worn cameras in a large scale. MPD does equip SWAT and motorcycle officers with the cameras.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.