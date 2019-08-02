Residents near Truax field react to environmental impact report on F-35 jets

MADISON, Wis. - Residents near Dane County Regional Airport shared their thoughts about the possibility of housing F-35 jets, which would significantly increase noise, according to a recent environmental report.

Bill Lynch has lived in his house, about five minutes from the airport, for more than 40 years.

"There's been different types of planes over the years, A-10s and F-16s, and now the F-35s are expected to come," Lynch said. "I kind of get a kick out of them."

The United States Air Force announced Madison as the preferred base to house the next-generation fighter jet in December 2017. The 115th Fighter Wing currently flies F-16s, which will eventually be phased out of the base.

Lynch said he enjoys hearing the jets fly by and is in support of Madison housing F-35 jets.

"The flyers have been good neighbors and doing what they can to minimize disruption while accomplishing the missions that they have to accomplish," Lynch said.

Ed Blume says the jets fly right over his condo, causing "deafening noise."

"For a landing pattern, they come just over the trees," Blume said. "For takeoff pattern, they come from behind this building, our condo."

Blume is a part the group No F-35 Fighter Jets in Madison and said he is not in support of bringing the jets to the city.

"If you want to combat the noise, just don't bring them here," Blume said. "It's going to be a pretty rough place to live."

Members of the public will be able to share their concerns on Sept. 12.

"We welcome the public's interest and participation in the draft (environmental impact statement)," a statement from 115th Fighter Wing said. "We welcome a thoughtful and substantive discussion with the public and the media in regard to the merits of Madison acquiring the F-35 mission as proposed by (the United States Air Force)."

The final decision will be made in February 2020.

