Residents home when truck crashes into apartment complex during medical emergency

Spring Green Police Department

SPRING GREEN, Wis. - A flatbed truck crashed into an apartment complex Monday afternoon after the driver suffered a medical emergency, Spring Green police said.

The Spring Green Police Department was called around 2:30 p.m. about a flatbed truck that had collided with an apartment building on Hoxie and Peterson streets in the Village of Spring Green, according to a Facebook post.

The driver of the truck had been working in the area on a landscaping project and suffered a medical emergency, officials said.

The driver was going westbound on Hoxie Street, veered off the roadway and struck the apartment complex, according to the release. There were residents home at the time of the crash, but there were no reported injuries.

The building sustained significant damage to the lower level and the truck sustained moderate damage, officials said.

Spring Green Ambulance was contacted for the medical condition and the driver was taken to Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville, according to the release. His condition is unknown at this time.

