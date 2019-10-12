Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Residents express concern for potential Salvation Army of Dane County expansion Residents express concern for potential

MADISON, Wis. - Residents of the Tenny Lapham neighborhood had an opportunity to express concerns they have about a proposed expansion of the nearby Salvation Army of Dane County.

On Thursday night during a neighborhood meeting, President Patty Prime and other neighborhood council members listened to public comments about the proposal.

"We’ve had a lot of issues that we’ve been dealing with over time," Prime said. "The people who are right up the street or across the street, they do encounter a lot more problems."

Yet, Prime, said the neighborhood, which has grown by close to 60% over the course of the last five years, has a need for a bigger Salvation Army space.

"They’re in a position right now where they’re turning families away," she said. "I think in their presentation last night they said they’re turning away an average of 16 families a night."

Prime said the Salvation Army came to the neighborhood council in spring of 2019 with the proposal to expand.

"There’s many steps," she said. "We’ve got a long way to go yet before we know what’s going to be happening."

Now, Prime and the neighborhood council will present their findings to the common council, which she said will decide the next steps for the proposal.

