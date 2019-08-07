Residents return to homes after gas leak prompts evacuation

BELOIT, Wis. - Residents in Beloit returned to their homes after being evacuated due to a gas leak late Tuesday night.

Just before midnight the Beloit Police Department and the Beloit Fire Department responded to a call of a gas leak in a large residential area of Beloit.

The City of Beloit Police Department said the suspect's vehicle crashed into the gas line on Harrison Avenue while the car they hit was sent into a pole and landed on its roof. Both drivers were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Alliant Energy's Annemarie Newman said that crash caused the gas meter, which was above ground, to leak after being hit. Newman said the leaked gas was pushed straight up and dissipated into the air, and was not a significant threat to the area.

Residents were asked to evacuate if they lived within a one-block radius of the affected intersection. Homes in the area of Park Avenue, Wisconsin Avenue, Clary Street and White Avenue are being evacuated.

Newman said that 38 homes were without power as of 2:10 a.m. but power was restored by around 3 a.m.

The 29-year-old suspect, a Beloit male, was arrested for fleeing and other violations. The incident is under investigation.

