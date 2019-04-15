Residents allowed to return to Madison apartment building one week after partial collapse

MADISON, Wis. - Residents of an apartment complex on Madison's west side that partially collapsed last week are being allowed to return to their homes, according to an email from the building's management company.

RMK Management told residents of Summit Hill apartments Sunday evening that Madison's city inspector had approved reinforcements made to the building at 1202 McKenna Boulevard, and people were free to return.

Several apartments in the building collapsed after contractors working in the building's basement removed a load-bearing wall last Monday, causing the basement ceiling to sink before ultimately caving in.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The city later said those contractors did not have the permits needed to do the work. RMK Management told News 3 they were not aware of any permitting issues with the contractor, who they identified as Meyer Painting and Drywall. However, Meyer Painting and Drywall denied being at the property on the day of the collapse.

People living in the building's 30 apartments were evacuated and displaced while inspectors worked to determine whether the building could be reinforced or would have to be demolished. The apartment management company arranged for residents to stay in a nearby hotel, and says it will work to reimburse those affected for time and items lost in the collapse in the coming days.

Nobody was hurt in the collapse.

