Rescue mission underway for missing father at Prairie du Sac dam

File photo

File photo

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. - A rescue mission is underway for a father of three who tried to save his children at the Prairie du Sac Dam on Saturday morning

Authorities were dispatched at 9:07 a.m. The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said there were five who went into the dam, including a mother and three children. The children had all worn life jackets but strayed too far from shore. The 53-year-old father attempted to reach the children but was unsuccessful.

Officials said the mother and children later made it back to shore safely, but the father's body did not resurface.

Authorities who were at the scene included the Sauk Prairie Police Department, Sauk City Fire Department, Sauk Prairie Ambulance, Prairie du Sac Fire Department, Sauk County Sheriff's Office Dive/Rescue Team and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens. Alliant Energy was also on scene to provide access to the dam.

The dive team is still at the scene.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.