MADISON, Wis. — In the wake of the spring Wisconsin Supreme Court election that was dominated in part by voters on college campuses around the state, Republicans are trying to regroup to not lose a growing demographic in Wisconsin: young voters.
"If conservatives are going to do well in statewide elections in the future, we've got to reach younger people," former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker told News 3 Now.
Walker, a Republican, now leads Young America's Foundation, also known by its acronym YAF, which advocates for conservative issues among young people.
"We can't ignore a growing part of our population," Walker said. "By 2024, nationwide, Millennials and Gen Z's generation will make up almost half of all the voters in America and proportionately Wisconsin, and so we can't just hope that they're not going to vote."
RNC comments draw concerns of voter suppression
The former governor's comments come shortly after a conservative activist's comments drew concern from some that the Republicans' playbook might include voter suppression.
"Wisconsin is a big problem," said Cleta Mitchell, a former state representative from Oklahoma, who spoke at a Republican National Committee retreat. "[Republicans] don't have anything like that, and we need to figure out how to do that and combat that."
For his part, Walker waved off those comments, arguing the issues are the best way to make inroads to young voters.
"In contrast to [Mitchell's comments], we need to give young people reason to vote for our ideas," he said, "yo make the case why common sense conservative ideas — to make the larger case that we're standing on the side of freedom."
A voter ID law that was signed during the first few years of Walker's first term drew controversy as many advocates argued it served to disenfranchise voters.
Conservatives stress gender, economic issues to win college voters
The two most-recent statewide elections marked significant wins for Democrats and liberal candidates. An analysis by the Washington Post of the voting wards that encompass college campuses shows Democrats do significantly well among those voters — and even saw significant gains from the fall gubernatorial election to April's state Supreme Court election.
"We don't have specific data based on exit polls yet, but we do know that Dane County outperformed Milwaukee County, a county that's almost twice the size," Walker said of the fall election. "It's got to be clear that a big part of that was the nearly 50,000 students that are enrolled at University of Wisconsin-Madison."
Conservative organizers say playing to the issues could make up the ground for conservatives. Walker, for instance, pointed to a university tuition freeze as a policy example that would naturally appeal to a college voter.
"One of the issues that I think would play very strongly on college campuses that's not being talked about enough, is boys and girls sports right?" said Brandon Maly, head of the Dane County Republican Party. "That's an issue that on college campuses and the network surrounding college campuses, it affects that slice of the electorate."
Walker also posed it as a fight over freedoms.
"It's talking about fundamental freedoms, about standing up for individual rights, about talking about building an entrepreneurial based economy, one that's built from the ground up that isn't about big corporations, but rather about people looking to start their own small businesses," he said.
To get those ideas out, Maly said conservatives need to meet students where they are.
"If the Republican Party of Dane County, for example, is able to provide these groups on campus with a social media budget, you're talking about growing your reach and growing your army," he said. "Right now, these groups on campus don't have a lot of resources."
Conservatives decry 'indoctrination' from schools
Walker said Republicans need to play catch up on this front, as they are largely working at a deficit due to what he described as liberal indoctrination from childrens' prior schooling.
"We've got to reach younger people sooner — not just in college, but even in high school — and counter years of liberal indoctrination," he argued.
The YAF branch on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus has been known in recent years to sponsor conservative speakers to deliver lectures on the campus. Many of the speakers have been seen by the student body as controversial.
"There's very clearly a bias towards a radical liberal point of view," Walker said. "And so the work I'm doing Young America's Foundation and other groups like us is so important, because we're trying to offer a counter."
