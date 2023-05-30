College campus voter turnout key for both parties

MADISON, Wis. — In the wake of the spring Wisconsin Supreme Court election that was dominated in part by voters on college campuses around the state, Republicans are trying to regroup to not lose a growing demographic in Wisconsin: young voters. 

"If conservatives are going to do well in statewide elections in the future, we've got to reach younger people," former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker told News 3 Now.