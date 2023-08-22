MILWAUKEE -- The eyes of the country will be on Milwaukee on Wednesday as eight Republican presidential hopefuls take to the debate stage for the first time during the 2024 election cycle.
Wisconsin has served as a key swing state in recent presidential elections, a trend expected to continue next year.
It's for that reason why Republican Party of Wisconsin chairman Brian Schimming told News 3 Now the road to the White House runs through the Badger State.
"I think what's going to appeal to Wisconsin voters is somebody of conservative values and common sense solutions," he said. "I mean, people are looking for presidents and for administrations in Washington that are going to be relevant to the problems that people in Wisconsin face every day."
The candidates, he added, understand the state's electoral importance.
"I always say I remember when they used to call us flyover country, and now truly the Midwest is fly-in country," Schimming said.
While the Republican frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, won't be on stage on Wednesday, Schimming said he believes conservative voters will hear messages that resonate with them.
"We have such a good set of candidates," he said. "The great thing for me is, you know, I've got the vast majority of the Republican Party, of Republicans across Wisconsin, that could vote for any of those candidates on the stage, so that's how as party chairman, that's super helpful for me, it's not just oh, one or the other, they can vote for just about any of them."
The debate itself has drawn political pundits, candidates, journalists and others to the state, which means big bucks for the local economy.
The Republican National Committee's convention, which is also being held in the Cream City next year, will further add to that total.
"There'll be millions of dollars flowing into the economy just because of this debate on Wednesday night, and we're expecting $200 million for the convention next year," Schimming said, "so that helps the Milwaukee economy, helps the Wisconsin economy, it's more jobs, it's more small businesses that get help, so we're super excited to host it here in Wisconsin for the first time in history."
