LA CROSSE, Wis. — After losing both last fall's gubernatorial race and this spring's Supreme Court race, Republicans laid out a path at their annual state party convention to reclaim lost ground for next year's election.
At the top of the 2024 ballot will be Wisconsin Republicans' top targets — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and President Joe Biden.
Baldwin is widely expected to be a tough incumbent for Republicans to unseat. Polling shows she is better-liked than Biden in Wisconsin and appeals to a broad swath of the state geographically.
"I hear all these questions about 'Oh, isn't Tammy Baldwin strong because she's a very strong incumbent,'" said state Republican Party chair Brian Schimming. "For people who think there are long term strong incumbents, ask where U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold is lately."
Feingold served in the U.S. Senate from the early 1990s until 2010, when he was unseated by Wisconsin's Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
There continue to be questions around which Republican will end up challenging Baldwin next fall, but for his part, Johnson said he was in no rush to see a Republican step up.
"I didn't even decide to run the first time until May of 2010, so we have plenty of time here," Johnson said. "These elections are way too long, so I'm certainly not panicking."
A straw poll of convention-goers conducted by WisPolitics.com showed Minocqua U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany was the favorite to challenge Baldwin next year. Tiffany earned 35% of the votes cast, with former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke in second, receiving 19%. Among the other top candidates were Kevin Nicholson, Roger Roth and Eric Hovde.
Tiffany said nothing was decided yet when asked by reporters at the convention about his upcoming plans.
"Certainly considering it at this point, I would expect in probably the next month and a half to make a decision," he said.
When asked about the possibility of facing Clarke in the primary, Tiffany said: "We'll see what happens. I mean, there's a number of people that are considering running so we'll see who gets in the race."
Convention-goers were also asked about the upcoming presidential primary — yielding results which showed former President Donald Trump the favorite to go up against President Joe Biden next fall. Trump received 53% of the vote, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in second with 34%. The rest of the presidential field received just a handful of votes.
Convention-goers heard directly from Republican presidential candidates at the event, as many of them sent in video messages.
"We need to leave everything on the field, we need to play tough, we need to play smart. It could all come down to Wisconsin," Trump said. "With your help, we will evict Joe Biden from the White House and we will make America great again."
For their part, the chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party issued a statement that said in part: "Months after Dan Kelly’s campaign went down in flames, it’s clear Wisconsin Republicans still have no answers for addressing the anti-abortion extremism that has rendered them toxic with voters."
