Wisconsin Republicans are building their strategy at this year's state party convention in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. — After losing both last fall's gubernatorial race and this spring's Supreme Court race, Republicans laid out a path at their annual state party convention to reclaim lost ground for next year's election. 

At the top of the 2024 ballot will be Wisconsin Republicans' top targets — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and President Joe Biden. 