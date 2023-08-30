MADISON, Wis. -- Republican lawmakers have proposed a series of bills aimed at addressing Wisconsin's child care shortage and affordability issues as federal pandemic-era funding runs out.
Six bills began circulating in search of co-sponsors Wednesday. The bills' authors argue the changes would bring Wisconsin more in line with neighboring states while helping to increase capacity and lower costs for families.
Increase the maximum number of children group child care centers could care for;
Create a child care reimbursement account program similar to a health care flex spending account that parents could use to cover child care expenses on a pre-tax basis;
Lower the minimum age of assistant child care teachers and those able to supervise children on their own to 16;
Change the number of unrelated children a certified child care provider can care for at one time, allowing providers to care for up to six children under the age of 7 regardless of whether any of the children are related to the provider;
Create a new category of licensed child care called Large Family Child Care Centers, which could provide care for between four and 12 children; and
Create a loan fund to help providers renovate facilities to expand capacity.
In a statement Wednesday afternoon, State Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, who has been an outspoken advocate of legislative action to address the issue, called the Republican proposals "completely insufficient."
"At a time when our state finds itself with a record surplus, legislative Republicans have chosen to invest $0 to ease the cost of providing or accessing child care," she said in part. "It is disappointing that Wisconsin Republicans continue to ignore the will of the people who have been calling for a solution to the significant issues facing the child care industry."
Britt Cudaback, a spokesperson for Evers, echoed that sentiment.
"While it’s great to hear some legislative Republicans are finally acknowledging the child care crisis facing our state, legislation that could reduce the quality of care for our kids, fails to keep child care center doors open tomorrow, and provides no immediate help to make child care more affordable for working families simply will not cut it," she said in a statement.
