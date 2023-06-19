MADISON, Wis. — The future of Wisconsin's top elections official Meagan Wolfe appears to be in jeopardy after comments made by Republican state Senate leader Devin LeMahieu during the Republican state party convention in La Crosse.
"I'm doubtful she would get to 17 votes in our caucus," LeMahieu said during a gaggle with reporters on Saturday.
She wrote that her "role here is at risk" due to "legislators [that] have fallen prey to false information about my work and the work of this agency."
Her term expires at the end of this month, and she would need to get reappointed by the six member bipartisan commission that oversees her agency. She would then need to be confirmed by the state Senate.
"No matter what my future holds, my request of the Commission is that they select the path forward that offers this agency and Wisconsin’s election officials the best chance for stability in the coming months and years ahead," Wolfe wrote.
"I don’t expect you to risk your own positions to advocate for me and will never ask you to do that," she added. "I do hope that in the weeks and months ahead, you can speak truth about Wisconsin elections when opportunities arise in your communities."
When asked by reporters why Wolfe should be rejected by the state Senate, LeMahieu said only: "her mismanagement of the 2020 election."
Under Wisconsin Supreme Court precedent, executive branch employees do not have to vacate their positions once their term expires, as long as a replacement has not been confirmed by the state Senate.
Wolfe wrote in her letter that "if I am not selected for this role, Wisconsin would have a less experienced administrator at the helm."
