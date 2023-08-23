UW Journalism Professor Mike Wagner and Republican analyst Brandon Scholz join News 3 Now at Ten to break down the key moments in Wednesday's presidential debate.

MILWAUKEE -- Eight Republican presidential hopefuls -- with one notable name missing -- took to the stage in Milwaukee Wednesday night to argue why they are best suited to take on incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden next year.

The candidates -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, laid out their visions for the country's future while attempting to stand out in the eyes of Republican primary voters.

Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum stand at their podiums during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
