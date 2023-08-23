MILWAUKEE -- Eight Republican presidential hopefuls -- with one notable name missing -- took to the stage in Milwaukee Wednesday night to argue why they are best suited to take on incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden next year.
The candidates -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, laid out their visions for the country's future while attempting to stand out in the eyes of Republican primary voters.
Tensions rose on stage at several points, including roughly 30 minutes into the two-hour debate when Christie took aim at Ramaswamy.
"I've had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT standing up here, and the last person at one of these debates... who stood in the middle of the stage and said, 'What's a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here?' was Barack Obama, and I'm afraid we're dealing with the same type of amateur standing on this stage tonight," Christie said.
"Give me a hug! Give me a hug just like you did to Obama," Ramaswamy responded.
Following the argument, Haley jumped in with a line that drew applause from the crowd.
"This is exactly why Margaret Thatcher said 'If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman,'" Haley, the only woman on the stage, said.
Another point of contention was Ramaswamy's lack of political experience. The 38-year-old was the only candidate on stage who hasn't held a prominent elected position, which he argued was a plus for voters looking for a change.
Pence touted his extensive political experience, then said of Ramaswamy that "now is not the time for on-the-job training."
Talking Trump
While former President Donald Trump was absent from the debate, his name came up several times. With the former president now facing four indictments, moderator Bret Baier asked candidates whether they would support Trump as the Republican nominee if he were to be convicted. Six candidates raised their hands to indicate they would support Trump, with Christie offering a mixed response and Hutchinson saying he would not back the former president.
Following the poll of those on stage, Ramaswamy and Christie later clashed over their views on Trump's conduct while in office, with Christie saying Trump's actions were beneath the presidency. Ramaswamy countered, saying Trump was the best president of the 21st century.
When asked if fellow candidate Pence did the right thing in rejecting pressure from the White House to delay the certification of the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021, Scott, Haley and Christie said he did. Hutchinson went further, saying Trump is morally disqualified to hold the presidency again, drawing boos from the crowd.
Still, multiple candidates took aim at the Department of Justice, which they argued has been "weaponized" under the Biden administration to keep Trump out of the White House again.
On Russia's invasion of Ukraine, DeSantis and Ramaswamy said they would not support sending additional money to Ukraine.
"Europe needs to step up," DeSantis said, arguing the United States' support should be contingent on European countries doing more to help their neighbor.
Candidates also took a hard line on border security. DeSantis said he would support sending U.S. special forces into Mexico to target drug cartels and fentanyl operations.
"The cartels are killing tens of thousands of our fellow citizens," he said. "You want to talk about a country in decline? You have the cartels controlling a lot of part of your southern border, we have to re-establish the rule of law, and we have to defend our people."
Trump skips debate for pre-recorded interview
Trump was notably absent from the stage, a move he announced in advance over the weekend, writing on social media that “The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had."
In lieu of a debate appearance, Trump took part in a pre-recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that was released on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, minutes before the debate started.
During the 46-minute interview, Trump repeated claims that the 2020 was rigged in favor of his opponent, whom he called "incompetent," corrupt," and the "worst president in the history of our country." He also said he believes Democrats will try to steal the 2024 election from him or any Republican at the top of the ticket.
"If somebody else got in other than me, they'll go at him just as viciously as they did me," he said.
Trump also falsely claimed he had won the election in Wisconsin, despite a recount affirming Biden's victory in the Badger State and a subsequent probe of the election by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.
Trump also took aim at some of his Republican challengers. When asked why he didn't take part in the debate, Trump said in part he didn't want to spend his time debating those who he didn't feel should be running for president, specifically naming Hutchinson and Christie.
Of his former vice president, who is now running against him, Trump said he has not spoken to Pence in quite a while.
On foreign policy, the former president touted the United States' killings of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi while he was in the White House and blasted his successor's handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The war, Trump said, "should end immediately, not because of one side or the other because hundreds of thousands are being killed," adding he believes Russia wouldn't have invaded its neighbor if he was president.
Back at home, as he prepares to surrender to officials in Georgia following his fourth indictment since leaving office, Trump called the charges "bulls***."
"The people see it's a fraud," he said later in the interview.
As with his 2016 campaign, Trump said border security would be his top priority if re-elected.
"The first thing I would do would be I would seal up the border good and tight except for people that want to come in legally," he said.
Asked who he'd prefer to run against, Trump said in many ways he prefers Biden because Biden's "record is so bad."
Republicans were split on whether Trump should have attended the debate. In an interview with News 3 Now earlier this month, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker said he wanted to see Trump on stage.
"He's a prizefighter and a prizefighter belongs in the ring defending his title," Walker said.
Speaking with News 3 Now's Will Kenneally on Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said the former president would "waste his time" attending.
"I actually told him he didn't need to come," she said. "He's winning this primary. He's winning with over 60% of the vote with primary voters. Americans already showed that they want President Trump back. He's given America the best four years that we've had in my lifetime, and we're ready to bring them back. So really, this is kind of a formality, so to speak."
Former President Donald Trump will not be at tonight's debate--but his supporters are still out in force around Fiserv. That included @mtgreenee who spoke with us outside the debate site. She told Trump not to come, calling the debate a "formality." @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/EqmCCC5rJy— Will Kenneally (@willkenneally) August 23, 2023
Burgum's basketball injury
While the full debate lineup was finalized late Monday night, an unexpected injury called into question whether Burgum would be able to take part.
Wednesday afternoon, the governor told reporters he tore his Achilles tendon while playing a pickup game of basketball. An emergency room doctor told the candidate he suffered a high-grade tear; Burgum was still waiting to see a doctor ahead of the debate to determine whether he could stand for the full two hours.
"In my life I just, I don't worry about things I can't control; I focus on things that we can control," Burgum said while standing with crutches. "When you have a sports injury, then you've got to just immediately focus on what can I do to get back on the field, get back in the game."
Later Wednesday afternoon, Burgum posted a picture of himself walking on stage on crutches, writing "I'm in."
The governor tweeted within the last hour that he is a "go" for tonight:https://t.co/hzOFf9BBrG— Will Kenneally (@willkenneally) August 23, 2023
News 3 Now's Arman Rahman and Brady Mallory contributed to this report.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.