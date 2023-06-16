Republicans across the state are meeting in La Crosse for their annual State Party Convention. Top of mind -- next year's election.

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- Republicans from across Wisconsin are meeting in La Crosse this weekend for their annual state party convention, and next year's elections are expected to be top-of-mind.

GOP lawmakers and voters are looking toward 2024, hoping to unseat President Joe Biden and find a challenger who can defeat Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin. As they do so, they will also be tasked with rebuilding their party's efforts in the Badger State following losses in significant races -- including the race for governor -- last fall and the loss in a state Supreme Court race in April.

