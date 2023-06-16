LA CROSSE, Wis. -- Republicans from across Wisconsin are meeting in La Crosse this weekend for their annual state party convention, and next year's elections are expected to be top-of-mind.
GOP lawmakers and voters are looking toward 2024, hoping to unseat President Joe Biden and find a challenger who can defeat Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin. As they do so, they will also be tasked with rebuilding their party's efforts in the Badger State following losses in significant races -- including the race for governor -- last fall and the loss in a state Supreme Court race in April.
That process, according to University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political scientist Anthony Chergosky, could be complex with factors outside of their control.
"[There's] just a lot of uncertainty right now as the Republicans gather in La Crosse. They don't know who their candidate is going to be against Tammy Baldwin, they don't know who the candidate for president is going to be on the ballot in Wisconsin, and they don't know what the legislative maps are necessarily going to look like moving forward because the Wisconsin State Supreme Court could redraw the maps," he said.
La Crosse and the rest of western Wisconsin will be a key area for Republicans to win in a matchup against Baldwin.
With no candidates declared yet, Chergosky said he's looking at potential candidates like Rep. Tom Tiffany for any concrete signs, like fundraising, that they may be mounting a challenge against Baldwin.