Republican legislators introduce bill to create medical marijuana program in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - Two Wisconsin Republicans have released a bill that would create a medical marijuana program in Wisconsin for patients with certain medical conditions.

Rep. Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) and Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) introduced the legislation Wednesday morning.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA BILL: Asst. Majority Leader in the Assembly @MaryFelzkowski introduced a bill today with other republican lawmakers that would legalize the use of medical marijuana in the form of a liquid, oil, pill, or tincture or in a form that is applied topically. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/YBP7AxqiUM — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) December 11, 2019

The bill creates the framework for a program, managed by a newly created Medical Marijuana Regulatory Commission that would be made up of legislative and gubernatorial appointees, according to a release about the bill from Felzkowski and Bernier.

Under the bill, patients with certain medical conditions would receive medical marijuana from participating medical professionals.

They would need to gain access to a medical marijuana card through the commission, the release said.

"The 2018 referendums made it clear that Wisconsinites are asking the Legislature to really look at this issue," Felzkowski said in the release.

"Each one of us knows someone that has suffered through an illness. Medical marijuana is just another tool in the toolbox to help our suffering loved ones make it through the day with some semblance of normalcy."

This legislation is now available for lawmakers to sign on as co-sponsors to indicate support of the bill. The authors hope to receive a public hearing in January, the release said.

.@JonErpenbach and @ChrisTaylorWI day this bill "could prevent sick people from getting access to the medicine they need." They push for their bipartisan bill they say they've worked on for a decade instead, but add we need a public hearing to decide what's best for WI. #wipol — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) December 11, 2019

Currently, 33 other states have some type of medical marijuana program in place.

