Police say no one had gun on UW-Stevens Point at Marshfield campus following reports from students

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MARSHFIELD, Wis. - Police confirmed that no one had a gun on the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Marshfield campus Tuesday after previous reports from students.

According to an updated post from the Marshfield Police Department's Facebook page, two students called at about 4:55 p.m. to report that a "disoriented male" had a handgun in his jacket pocket. The students told police the man appeared to be lost and was looking for a staircase.

Authorities helped to evacuate and clear the campus to search for the man.

Officials later found out that the campus is open to walkers during cold weather.

The release said police identified the man as a local who was walking around inside, got lost and asked the two students for directions to exit the building.

Police said the man was not carrying any weapons on campus, though he did have gloves protruding out of his jacket pocket.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.