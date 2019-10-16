Reports: NFL admits mistake with penalty late in Packers-Lions game

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The NFL admitted there was a mistake with a penalty late into the Packers-Lions game on Monday night.

According to ESPN, NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent announced that the second hands-to-the-face penalty called on Lions defensive end Trey Flowers was a mistake.

The penalty led to a Packers victory following a successful field goal from Mason Crosby.

Vincent discussed the call in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, during the NFL's fall meeting.

"There was one that was clear that we support," Vincent said. "And there was the other, when you look at it, when you review the play, not something that you want to see called, in particular on the pass rush. One that you can support but the other one, clearly after you review it, you've seen some slo-mos, the foul wasn't there," he said.

Sources said Vincent plans to speak with Lions owner Martha Ford and Lions general manager Bob Quinn regarding the officiating mistake.

