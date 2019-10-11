Reports: Giannis Antetokounmpo, girlfriend expecting first child

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Giannis Antetokounmpo

MADISON, Wis. - There's going to be a new member of the Milwaukee Bucks family.

Reports said Giannis' girlfriend, Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger, announced the news Friday.

An image that Riddlesprigger posted showed a stuffed animal and baby Antetokounmpo jersey with a frame saying "BABY FR34K COMING SOON."

The picture also implies that the couple already knows the baby's gender, as the caption says, "MVB 'Most Valuable Baby' On His Way!"​​​​​​​

