Reports: Giannis Antetokounmpo, girlfriend expecting first child
MADISON, Wis. - There's going to be a new member of the Milwaukee Bucks family.
Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to add one more to the Milwaukee Bucks family.
Reports said Giannis' girlfriend, Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger, announced the news Friday.
An image that Riddlesprigger posted showed a stuffed animal and baby Antetokounmpo jersey with a frame saying "BABY FR34K COMING SOON."
The picture also implies that the couple already knows the baby's gender, as the caption says, "MVB 'Most Valuable Baby' On His Way!"
