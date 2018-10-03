Report: Wisconsin schools seeking $1.4 billion on ballot

MADISON, Wis. - A new report says Wisconsin schools are asking taxpayers across the state to approve $1.4 billion in referendums this November.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum report released Wednesday says approving at least $1.1 billion of the ballot measures to borrow money or exceed state-imposed revenue limits would set a record.

The report says residents in 61 of the state's 421 public school districts will vote on 82 questions. That is in addition to 74 referendums that were on ballots in elections earlier this year.

Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers has said schools are forced to ask taxpayers for more money because of budget cuts Gov. Scott Walker made to schools in 2011.

Walker has argued he's the "education governor" because of more recent funding increases, improved test scores and a tuition freeze at the University of Wisconsin.