Report: Wisconsin higher ed funding drops amid national hike

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 09:37 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A new report puts Wisconsin among the states with the largest decline in higher education spending per student between 2013 and 2018.

The analysis by the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association shows that Wisconsin's higher education funding per student fell by more than 8% during that period. Only Mississippi, West Virginia and Oklahoma saw larger declines.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Wisconsin is bucking the national trend. The United States overall saw a more than 15% increase in state spending per student between 2013 and 2018.

The group's senior policy analyst, Sophia Laderman, says Wisconsin spent about $1,500 less per student last year than the national average of $7,853.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee chancellor says the campus slashed up to $42 million from its budget from 2015 to 2017.

