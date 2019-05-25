Report: Wisconsin basketball assistant coach Howard Moore loses wife, daughter in car accident

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin men's basketball assistant coach Howard Moore's wife and daughter were killed in a car accident early Saturday morning in Michigan, the Big Ten Network reported.

According to the report, Moore's wife, Jennifer, and daughter were killed in a wrong-way crash. Moore and his son were also in the vehicle, but both survived.

Athletes from across the nation offered their sympathies to Moore in light of the news.

Praying For @Howard_Moore . Devastating News. — Billy Donlon (@CoachDonlon) May 25, 2019

Our hearts our very heavy today. Please keep Howard and his family in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/JKv3dED7qw — Will Ryan (@CoachWillRyan) May 25, 2019

This is a developing story. News 3 Now will update it as we learn them.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.