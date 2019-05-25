News

Report: Wisconsin basketball assistant coach Howard Moore loses wife, daughter in car accident

Posted: May 25, 2019 02:05 PM CDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 05:01 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin men's basketball assistant coach Howard Moore's wife and daughter were killed in a car accident early Saturday morning in Michigan, the Big Ten Network reported.

According to the report, Moore's wife, Jennifer, and daughter were killed in a wrong-way crash. Moore and his son were also in the vehicle, but both survived.

Athletes from across the nation offered their sympathies to Moore in light of the news. 

This is a developing story. News 3 Now will update it as we learn them.

