Report: UW-Madison chancellor on standby to testify again in NCAA trial after concern over statement

Posted: Sep 25, 2018

Updated: Sep 25, 2018 12:21 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - UW-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank is on standby to testify again in a federal lawsuit brought by student-athletes against the NCAA, according to a report.

A reporter from Law360, a news outlet covering the trial in Oakland, California, said attorneys representing the NCAA claim that Blank contradicted a statement she made on the stand in the trial Sept. 4 with a written statement provided by communications staff to News 3 on Sept. 18.

"It's not clear that we could continue to run an athletic program," Blank testified in the trial when asked what would happen if the school had to pay athletes, according to the report. 

A statement then provided to News 3 said "The University of Wisconsin has no plans to stop offering athletics."

"The chancellor's comments yesterday were offered in the context of describing the economics of running a major broad-based amateur athletics program," the statement said.

Attorneys representing the student-athletes said the statement was "wildly inconsistent with her testimony," according to Law360.  The attorney for the NCAA said that Blank was on a plane when the statement was sent out.

The reporter tweeted Tuesday morning that Blank is now on standby via video to testify once again in the case.   

A spokesman for UW-Madison told News 3 he did not immediately have information about Blank's possible testimony. 
 

