MADISON, Wis. — State agency employees are leaving their jobs at higher rates than Wisconsin has seen in almost the last two decades, according to a new report released by the Wisconsin Policy Forum. 

More than 16% of the nearly 28,000 non-University of Wisconsin employees left their jobs in the previous fiscal year according to the report, with some of the strongest workforce challenges faced by agencies that run large state institutions — like the departments of Veterans Affairs, Corrections, and Health Services. 

