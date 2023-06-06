MADISON, Wis. — State agency employees are leaving their jobs at higher rates than Wisconsin has seen in almost the last two decades, according to a new report released by the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
More than 16% of the nearly 28,000 non-University of Wisconsin employees left their jobs in the previous fiscal year according to the report, with some of the strongest workforce challenges faced by agencies that run large state institutions — like the departments of Veterans Affairs, Corrections, and Health Services.
"There's going to be some impacts of services," said Wisconsin Policy Forum Research Director Jason Stein. "When you look at some agencies like the Department of Veterans Affairs, having vacancy rates reach 46%, almost one in two positions, it's difficult to imagine that you could just completely shield the agency's mission and services from having some impact that right."
The report cites a handful of agencies — like Veterans Affairs, but also Corrections and Health Services — that feel a unique brunt of the staffing issues as they run facilities that operate around the clock.
"These are, by definition, facilities that cannot be shut down," Stein added. "You can't turn the lights out for the for the night and go home, because you don't have the staffing, you have to turn to overtime, whatever method you can, to keep those facilities open."
The topline 16.4% does include a decent number of retirements from the system (roughly 6%), to a high number of vacancies. According to the report, 17.7% of the total number of budgeted positions for those state agencies remained vacant by June of 2022. Stein says that can contribute to a younger, less experienced workforce.
"As we have seen turnover increase, we have seen an impact to both the average age of state workers as well as their average experience level," he said. "Maybe the most notable was the Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities and state, the average tenure for workers there fell from 18.1 years in 2014 to 9.5 in 2022."
The pinch to find workers is felt across the board however, with low unemployment rates across public and private sectors according to the report. That is coupled with retirements from baby boomers that reduces that overall number of people participating in the workforce.
A possible solution for the public sector would be to increase pay for instance, but that is not always a fast process as Stein, a former journalist who covered the state Legislature, described.
"If you're the Department of Corrections, you may have a very strong funding stream that you can draw on, in terms of taxes, to increase wages," he said. "But to make that happen, you have to go to the Legislature and work with them in many cases and that's, by design, a time consuming process."
He added that work conditions, for an agency like Corrections, could be a significant draw for potential workers in addition to a salary increase or better pay progression options.
This comes the same day the Madison Metropolitan School District announced a minimum 8% pay increase for district teachers and staff. The figure is the maximum allowable cost of living increase for the district, and matches a request made by the teachers union.
