One killed in fatal rollover crash on Beltline, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Crews are responding Tuesday afternoon to a fatal crash on the Beltline west in Madison, according to a news release.

The Madison Fire Department said just before 1 p.m. that crews were responding to a crash between the Monona Drive and Broadway exits. The call came in at 12:50 p.m. according to dispatch.

A Madison dispatcher said the wreck involved one vehicle, and one person was ejected. Dispatch confirmed the coroner was requested.

An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the center lane reopened at around 1:45 p.m. The right lane is still blocked.

Fire officials asked drivers to "slow down, pull over, choose alternate routes as first responders tend to the scene."

