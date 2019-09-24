Report: Filmmakers get inmate's alleged confession during follow-up to 'Making a Murderer'

Netflix via CNN

MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin inmate has confessed to the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbah, according to Newsweek.

The inmate allegedly confessed to filmmakers of the upcoming documentary series "Convicting a Murderer," the sequel to "Making a Murderer."

The popular Netflix series followed the appeals process of Steven Avery, 57, and his nephew Brendan Dassey, 29, after they were convicted in the death of the 25-year-old photographer. Both of them claim to be innocent.

Shawn Rech, the director of "Convicting a Murderer," told Newsweek he won't name the inmate, but he plans to give the confession to law enforcement.

"We haven't confirmed the legitimacy of the confession, but seeing as it was given by a notable convicted murderer from Wisconsin, we feel responsible to deliver any and all possible evidence to law enforcement and legal teams," Rech told Newsweek.

Kathleen Zellner, Steven Avery's lawyer, tweeted that she has the confession, but it's "worthless unless it is corroborated."

We received the handwritten confession on Saturday. It is worthless unless it is corroborated.#MakingAMurderer2 #WorkingOnIt #NotsoFast — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) September 24, 2019

Two weeks ago, Zellner announced a $100,000 reward for the conviction of the "real killer."

