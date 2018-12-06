Report: Madison law firm sent veterans to D.C. to lobby against law opposed by Saudi government

Getty Images via CNN --

MADISON, Wis. - Lobbyists from a Madison office representing the Saudi government reserved blocks of rooms at President Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C. hotel to send veterans on a free trip to lobby against a law the Saudis opposed, according to a report from the Washington Post.

The lobbyists paid for an estimated 500 nights at Trump’s luxury hotel over three months, according to the Washington Post.

“At the time, these lobbyists were reserving large numbers of D.C.-area hotel rooms as part of an unorthodox campaign that offered U.S. military veterans a free trip to Washington — then sent them to Capitol Hill to lobby against a law the Saudis opposed, according to veterans and organizers,” the Washington Post report said.

According to the Washington Post, the veterans were recruited by Jason E. Johns, an Army veteran and Wisconsin lobbyist, who wrote to several veterans in December 2016, inviting them on a trip to “storm the Hill” to lobby against a law.

Some of the veterans told the Washington Post they did not know about the Saudis’ role in the trips.

According to filings with the Justice Department obtained by the Washington Post, Johns was making the plans on behalf of the Saudi government.

The Saudi Embassy did not respond to the Washington Post’s request for comment.

