MADISON, Wis. -- A new report by a Wisconsin research group found that fentanyl is the top killer of Wisconsin residents between the ages of 25 and 54.
To put it in perspective, the second leading cause of death for the age group is split: car crashes for ages 25-44, and alcoholic liver disease for ages 45-54.
Fentanyl-related deaths in 2020, the report from Forward Analytics found, would have been 2.6 times greater than deaths by car crash for 25-34 year olds, 3.3 times greater than car crash-deaths for 34-44 year olds, and 1.4 times greater than deaths by alcoholic liver disease for those ages 45-54.
"When we saw that it was not only the number one killer but by that wide of a margin, by wide margins, that's really a troublesome figure," Dale Knapp, the director of Forward Analytics, said.
Forward Analytics is calling it the silent killer, in only a 10 page report with a very simple message: "We have to have everybody know how dangerous this is," Knapp said.
The mortality rate for fentanyl among men is more than double than that among women, and mortality rates for Black and American Indian Wisconsinites is nearly three times greater than white residents. But researchers say it's taking lives of 25- to 54-year-olds across Wisconsin.
"At this point it is more urban than rural, but in terms of mortality rate the number two county in the state is Sawyer County, a rural county in northern Wisconsin," Knapp said. "So it's hitting both."
Knapp said education is the important next step in going from awareness to prevention.
"One of the things we did in the study is we put in a lot of the street names for fentanyl. Apache, China Girl, Tango and Cash, Murder 8," Knapp said. "So if you're a parent [and] you hear these words, it gives you a clue."
He said the legalization of test strips and the wider availability of Narcan has helped.
In 2022, they found death numbers steadied.
"We can't be complacent even though deaths seem to have paused a little bit in 2022," Knapp said.
However, recent drug shortages could lead more people to less trusted sources of medication.
"Some of them may turn to online, look for other sources of it which are typically street drugs," Knapp said. "Fentanyl is now coming in fake oxycontin pills, fake Percocet pills, fake Adderall pills."
Knapp said the number of deaths from the drug carry with it a much more tragic figure.
"Potential years of life lost," he said. "So at this point we're probably over 200,000 potential years of life lost because again this is hitting people really in the prime of their life."
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.