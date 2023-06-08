Fentanyl is now the top killer of Wisconsinites between the ages of 25 and 54, according to a new report

MADISON, Wis. -- A new report by a Wisconsin research group found that fentanyl is the top killer of Wisconsin residents between the ages of 25 and 54.  

To put it in perspective, the second leading cause of death for the age group is split: car crashes for ages 25-44, and alcoholic liver disease for ages 45-54. 

Arman Rahman is a general assignment reporter for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at arahman@wisctv.com.