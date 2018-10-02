Report: Domestic violence linked to 62 deaths in Wisconsin last year

MADISON, Wis. - On Monday, the first day of Domestic Violence Awareness month, and just two days after Sherry Sheree Waller was murdered by her boyfriend in Madison, End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin released its 2017 Domestic Violence Homicide Report.

It shows a total of 62 victims and perpetrators were killed.

"In this past year people died at a rate of one death every six days in Wisconsin," said Patti Seger, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin.

The data show 40 incidents of domestic violence homicide and 13 instances of perpetrator suicide. 78 percent of perpetrators were male.

Over 42 percent of the victims of intimate-partner homicide were killed after the relationship ended or when one person was taking steps to leave.

"My mother had filed for divorce a few weeks before my father took her life," said one of the speakers at the announcement.

The number of total deaths decreased from 73 in 2016, but advocates said there is still a lot of work to be done.

"It is really hard right now to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers because there are so many loopholes," said Seger.

Statistics show that in 70 percent of domestic violence homicide incidents, firearms were used as the weapon. This is consistent with past findings.

In at least 11 of those shooting deaths, the gunmen were not legally allowed to have a gun.

The report shows many of the cases reflect the risk factors that research has found to be particularly associated with lethal violence. These include threats, stalking, strangulation, obsessive jealousy and sexual assault, among other factors.

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin wants all counties to implement a protocol called the Lethality Assessment. It includes a list of 11 questions officers can ask domestic violence victims.

Depending on their answers, officers will better understand who is at highest risk for homicide.

So far, 21 of Wisconsin's 72 counties have adopted the protocol. Dane County is not one of them.