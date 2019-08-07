Report: Closs home in Barron torn down

BARRON, Wis. - The family home of Jayme Closs where she was kidnapped and her parents were shot and killed last October has been torn down, according to multiple reports.

The demolition of the home began Tuesday, WTMJ-TV reported, citing the Barron County Sheriff's Department.

Jake Patterson, 21, pleaded guilty to killing Denise and James Closs and kidnapping their then-13-year-old daughter Jayme Closs from her home. Jayme escaped Patterson in January after 88 days in his cabin near the small, isolated town of Gordon, about 60 miles from her home. Patterson told authorities he decided Jayme "was the girl he was going to take" after he saw her getting on a school bus near her home.

During Patterson's sentencing in May, her family attorney read a statement in court, saying that the home she shared with her parents didn't feel safe anymore.

"Last October, Jake Patterson took a lot of things that I loved away from me. It makes me the most sad that he took away my mom and my dad. I loved my mom and dad very much and they loved me very much," the statement read. "I felt safe in my home, and I loved my room and all of my belongings. He took all of that too. I don't want to even see my home or my stuff because of the memory of that night. My parents and my home were the most important things in my life. He took them away from me in a way that will always leave me with a horrifying memory."

The bank that owned the home made the decision to take it down, KSTP-TV reported.

Patterson was transferred from the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun to to a prison in New Mexico in July. He's serving two life sentences without parole for the deaths of James and Denise Closs plus 40 years in prison with 15 years extended supervision for kidnapping. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

