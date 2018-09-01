Report: Bon-Ton planning possible comeback after declaring bankruptcy, closing all stores

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Boston Store could close its Wisconsin stores, including the ones in Madison and Janesville if an agreement to purchase the company isn't finalized. If the stores close, it would impact nearly 300 local workers.

After closing all its locations Wednesday, Bon-Ton, the more than century-old department store chain that declared bankruptcy in February, may be close to a comeback.

According to a new report from USA Today, the rights to relaunch the retailer and its subsidiary brands are close to being acquired. The newspaper is citing an anonymous source because the deal is not yet final.

The reinvented Bon-Ton would reportedly be a sleeker, more e-commerce-focused business centered around its website.

There are also plans to reopen physical locations in several states, including Wisconsin and Illinois. Services like personal styling would be offered in those locations, and stores would be open for a shorter time most week days, with extended hours from Thursday to Sunday.

Former Bon-Ton employees would get first dibs on re-staffing those locations.

If plans to reopen are true, Bon-Ton and the retail chains under its corporate umbrella- Boston Store, Carson's, Bergner's, Elder-Beerman, Younkers, and Herberger's- would be revived just seven months after filing for bankruptcy protection.