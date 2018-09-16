News

Report: Aaron Rodgers expected to play Sunday against Vikings

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 07:16 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2018 07:16 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers expects to play Sunday afternoon as the team takes on the Minnesota Vikings in a critical Week 2 matchup, according to a report from ESPN. 

Rodgers injured his knee during the first half of the Packers' Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears before saving the day with a comeback victory in the game's final minutes. 

Rodgers was told that his knee injury does not include any ligament damage but that it could take up to two months to fully heal, according to the report.

The quarterback expects to play through the injury for now.

The Packers host the Vikings at noon on Sunday at Lambeau Field. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration