Report: Aaron Rodgers expected to play Sunday against Vikings

MADISON, Wis. - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers expects to play Sunday afternoon as the team takes on the Minnesota Vikings in a critical Week 2 matchup, according to a report from ESPN.

Rodgers injured his knee during the first half of the Packers' Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears before saving the day with a comeback victory in the game's final minutes.

Rodgers was told that his knee injury does not include any ligament damage but that it could take up to two months to fully heal, according to the report.

The quarterback expects to play through the injury for now.

The Packers host the Vikings at noon on Sunday at Lambeau Field.