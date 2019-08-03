Proposal would add vaping to state's smoke-free laws

MADISON, Wis. - State Rep. Debra Kolste introduced legislation on Thursday that would add vaping to Wisconsin's smoke-free laws.

According to the news release, e-cigarettes and other vaping products would become part of the state's clean indoor air law.

“The popularity of vapor products poses an increasing public health threat, especially to youth populations” said Kolste. "There are few studies on these products, and until more data is gathered I believe that a cautionary approach should be taken."

The bill expands upon the 2009 statewide law that prohibits smoking in indoor public places.

The news release said e-cigarette use has increased 900% between 2011 and 2015 with middle and high school students. Reports last week indicated that at least a dozen teens and young adults in southeastern Wisconsin were hospitalized due to lung damage from vaping.

“No one should be subjected to unwanted pollutants, and preventing the use of e-cigarettes in public spaces will help curb the epidemic use of vapor products,” said Kolste.

Thirteen other states and the District of Columbia have added e-cigarettes to their smoke-free laws.

