MADISON, Wis. -- With the U.S. House of Representatives scheduled to take up a vote on the debt ceiling deal negotiated by President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy -- and members of both parties saying they may vote against it -- one Republican congressman from Wisconsin says he will vote to approve the deal.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil of Janesville told News 3 Now's Will Kenneally on Wednesday that he plans to vote in favor of the legislation, even though he doesn't think it's perfect.
"It's a step in the right direction," Steil said. "It doesn't make all the reforms that are needed to get our fiscal house in order, but it does a handful of really important things."
The deal hammered out by President Biden and Speaker McCarthy over Memorial Day weekend includes raising the country's debt limit through January 1, 2025 -- removing it as a possible issue during the 2024 Presidential campaign. There are also caps on non-defense spending, but the bill claws back some unspent COVID-19 relief funds. In all, $11 billion in rescinded COVID-19 relief funds and $10 billion shifted from the IRS could be used on non-defense discretionary spending.
The bill also expands work requirements for childless, able-bodied adults on food stamps, increasing the maximum age for the work requirements from 49 to 55 in phases. All changes to those work requirements would end in 2030.
That's part of the deal Rep. Steil says he supports.
"We want to help people but we want to help people get a job, so they can sustainably rejoin the middle class," Steil told News 3 Now.
Steil says the deal ultimately represents a compromise between the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and the White House.
"Unfortunately, we didn't get the president to come to the table on every single issue. That said, you have got to remember the President started this negotiation, saying that it was my way or the highway that he would not allow any adjustments in spending. But at the end of the day, we brought the President to the table to get substantive and meaningful cuts in spending," Steil said.