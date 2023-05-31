Rep. Bryan Steil

MADISON, Wis. -- With the U.S. House of Representatives scheduled to take up a vote on the debt ceiling deal negotiated by President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy -- and members of both parties saying they may vote against it -- one Republican congressman from Wisconsin says he will vote to approve the deal.

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil of Janesville told News 3 Now's Will Kenneally on Wednesday that he plans to vote in favor of the legislation, even though he doesn't think it's perfect.

