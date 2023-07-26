A lengthy renovation of a historic Janesville hotel is now complete.

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- After years of redevelopment, what were once hotel rooms at the Monterey Hotel in downtown Janesville will soon become apartment units. 

"It's the right thing for Janesville to have to bring in the old and new together," said building owner Jim Grafft. 