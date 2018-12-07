News

'I miss him being here': Janesville father remembers son who died of heroin OD

Suspected heroin dealer gets $50K cash bond

JANESVILLE, Wis - Gary Kraable says his son Derek has not left his memory for months. In March, Derek, the youngest of four, overdosed on heroin, dying at the age of 30.

"I miss him being here," Kraable said. "He was always here."

Kraable said his son was incredibly intelligent and had a passion for computers. 

"He was very skilled in rebuilding his own computers into what they call super computers," he said. "He could probably break into the White House for all I know."

Kraable says his wife went to check on Derek in the family's basement on March 3. 

"She went down to the bottom of the steps and that’s where she saw him laying by his computer desk on the floor," he said. 

Kraable rushed to give his son CPR, but it was too late. Searching for answers as to what had happened, he discovered his son had purchased heroin earlier that day. 

Months later Taylor Fraunfelder, the man accused of selling Derek Kraable the fatal heroin, was arrested by Janesville police.

On Thursday, he appeared in Rock County court, where his cash bond was set at $50,000. 

Fraunfelder faces up to four separate charges, including first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Derek Kraable. 

Gary Kraable said despite the struggles his son faced, he will never leave his heart. 

"I love my son. He was a part of my life," he said. 

 

