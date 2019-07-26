Remaining Wisconsin Air Guard members leave for Southwest Asia

Courtesy of Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell

MADISON, Wis. - The remaining 250 members of Wisconsin's Air National Guard departed for Southwest Asia on Sunday.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, the members will spend the next several months conducting flying missions in Afghanistan for Operation Freedom's Sentinel and NATO's Resolute Support.

Members were made up of the 115th Fighter Wing and 378th Fighter Squadron active associate.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil shared their gratitude for the deployed members and their families in a brief departure ceremony.

"As Americans, we owe both you and your families a debt of gratitude for all that you do to keep our nation safe and secure," Barnes said.

