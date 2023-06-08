Reintroduced legislation previously sponsored by both of Wisconsin's U.S. senators aims to take the gray wolf off the endangered species list.

MADISON, Wis. -- Reintroduced legislation previously sponsored by both of Wisconsin's U.S. senators aims to take the gray wolf off the endangered species list.

On Thursday, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and three of his colleagues reintroduced legislation to return management of gray wolf populations to the states and delist the gray wolf as endangered and threatened wildlife under the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

Tags