MADISON, Wis. -- Reintroduced legislation previously sponsored by both of Wisconsin's U.S. senators aims to take the gray wolf off the endangered species list.
On Thursday, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and three of his colleagues reintroduced legislation to return management of gray wolf populations to the states and delist the gray wolf as endangered and threatened wildlife under the Endangered Species Act of 1973.
Melissa Smith is the executive director of Great Lakes Wildlife Alliance, a group that advocates for wolves in our state. She says the the Endangered Species Act of 1973 is crucial for the wolf population.
"We are going to fight delisting," she said. "The Endangered Species Act isn't perfect, but it is the only tool we have to protect wolves and to further their recovery here."
Smith said the proposal dismisses the broad public’s support of wolves and their protection. In Wisconsin, Smith said a recent Department of Natural Resources survey showed an overwhelming majority of respondents were supportive of stronger protections for wolves.
“Control of the gray wolf population must be returned to state wildlife agencies, who can best handle the recovered population,” Johnson said in a statement released Thursday.“This legislation would do just that and provide relief for the farmers, loggers, sportsmen, and others that are most impacted by the gray wolf.”
Johnson is joined on this legislation by Sens. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.).