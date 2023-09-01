Badger football games mean big days for businesses near Camp Randall Stadium. Managers at the busy Regent Street bars and restaurants are preparing ahead of Saturday's kickoff, saying it is the backbone of their business.

Lucas Simon-Wambach manages Sconnie Bar, located at 1421 Regent Street. He says each year his staff wait in anticipation for some of their busiest days. 