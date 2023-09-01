Badger football games mean big days for businesses near Camp Randall Stadium. Managers at the busy Regent Street bars and restaurants are preparing ahead of Saturday's kickoff, saying it is the backbone of their business.
MADISON, Wis. -- Badger football games mean big days for businesses near Camp Randall Stadium. Managers at the busy Regent Street bars and restaurants are preparing ahead of Saturday's kickoff, saying it is the backbone of their business.
Lucas Simon-Wambach manages Sconnie Bar, located at 1421 Regent Street. He says each year his staff wait in anticipation for some of their busiest days.
"That excitement going into fall is hard to beat," he said.
Sconnie Bar sits just steps away from Camp Randall. For Simon-Wambach, Friday is the last day to get his staff ready.
With a new chapter of Badger football set to hit the gridiron, he's expecting the busiest year on the books as bar manager.
"The new coach, bringing in some new exciting recruits as well as having Ohio State at home again this year," continued Simon-Wambach, "it should be a good season for everyone on Regent."
Down the street at Jordan's Big 10 Pub, 1330 Regent Street, they too are hoping for a banner year in sales. For manager Drew McCauley, the idea of a world without Badger football is one he doesn't want to think about.
Coming out of the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Regent Street businesses have learned to not put all their chips into each year's football season. Even so, he said nothing comes close to the business seen on gamedays.
"Without Badger football, we would maybe struggle a little bit," said McCauley, "but we have lots of good food year-round, but football is definitely our money maker. So we look forward to people coming down and seeing us."
Other bars that News 3 Now spoke with said they plan to encourage drinking a lot of water on Saturday with the expected high heat during game time.
