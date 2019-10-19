Regarding recent rescan for watching News 3 Now over air

FreeImages.com/Ernesto Ferreyra

MADISON, Wis. - News 3 Now has changed frequencies and requires a rescan. The tower that WISC-TV broadcasts from is currently being worked on. The top antennas are being replaced. For now, the station is broadcasting from a temporary antenna.

When the top antenna is reinstalled, reception will be vastly improved.

For now, some viewers might have difficulties receiving our station over the air, but the problem will only be a short-term one.

If you're still experiencing problems with watching on the new signal, you can contact the Federal Communications Commission's consumer hotline at 1-888-225-5322 and press prompt number 6.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.