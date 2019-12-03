Regal Beloit announces dozens of layoffs, closing Clinton plant

CLINTON, Wis. - Nearly 60 employees of a Rock County manufacturing plant will lose their jobs early next year.

Regal Beloit America is closing its plant in Clinton, located at 5560 E. Buss Road. The company is headquartered in Beloit.

Regal plans to close the Clinton facility by June 12, 2020.

The facility's 59 workers will be laid off in three stages.

Sixteen employees will lose their jobs during a two-week period starting Jan. 31, 2020.

Thirty-nine other employees will lose their jobs during a two-week stretch starting March 13.

And the final four employees will be on until the plant's closure.

"The Decision has not been made lightly and we appreciate that it has a very real effect on both individuals and the broader community in Clinton," the company said in a filing through the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

