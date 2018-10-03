Reeseville man sentenced for gun violations has 'very few redeeming qualities,' judge says

Dodge County Sheriff's Office Kirk Kupton (also known as Kirk Bintzler)

REESEVILLE, Wis. - A Reeseville man was sentenced to more than 70 years in prison for being a felon in possession of weapons, according to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office.

Kirk Lupton, also known as Kirk Bintzler, 58, was convicted Wednesday of two counts of possession of an automatic weapon and 10 counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, officials said.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Lupton’s residence and seized approximately 25 guns and a large quantity of weapons, according to the release. Lupton obtained some of the firearms by doing straw purchases at gun shows, including using another person’s debit card to complete the purchases.

He also sold weapons, including several to Clyman trip club owner Mike Siegall, officials said.

Lupton has been convicted of firearms charges in state and federal cases and was previously sentenced to a combined 46 years in prison, according to the release.

Officials said Lupton is a career criminal who has taken advantage of many people with his part in human trafficking and illegal drugs, along with the trade and sales of firearms.

"Society is the victim here," Bob Barrington, with the DA’s office, said during his sentencing argument. “I assert that the only time the public is protected from Kirk Bintzler is when he is in prison. If there was ever a criminal that deserved the maximum sentence, it is the criminal sitting here before you today. He lies, he manipulates, he threatens and he brings crime into our local community. To sentence him to less than the maximum would put the public at risk and seriously depreciate the wrongfulness of his crimes."

Dodge County Judge Martin J De Vries agreed, adding that the weapons served no good purpose and Lupton had very few redeeming qualities.

De Vries sentenced Lupton to six years on each count, consecutive to each other.